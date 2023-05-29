Trade CS Moses Kuria is wrong to force businesses to join KNCCI

Salary bill • The declaration by President William Ruto that his government will not borrow to pay its workers’ salaries and meet recurrent expenditure, university don X. N. Iraki says, has left his head spinning. He poses: “Does it mean that the former regime was using debt to finance this? Then, it seems the Kenya Kwanza government inherited a poisoned chalice.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Unpalatable edict • Trade CS Moses Kuria is wrong to force businesses to join the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and pay an annual membership fee of at least Sh5,000, says Henry Ruhiu. “This is not a government body but a private company limited by guarantee. It’s like forcing someone to join a welfare organisation.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Road deaths • The government should come up with measures to reduce the rising deaths from road crashes, urges Evans Ouma. “Traffic police should ensure that road rules and regulations are strictly enforced. It’s high time Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also did something to curb the fatal road crashes that are increasing day after day.” His contact [email protected]

***

Fleecers • What boggles the mind, Dickson K. notes, is that even after the Parliament’s Energy committee found that independent power producers (IPPs) have been fleecing the country, their contracts have not been cancelled. He is at great pains to determine whether the MPs used their judgement on the matter or were persuaded by other considerations. His contact is [email protected]

***