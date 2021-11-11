Tour companies should do more to promote domestic tourism

The Watchman

Gem at home • The domestic-versus-international tourism question appears to have been solved, thanks to Covid-19, says Chintan Gohel. “Seeing how the crisis slashed tourist arrivals, it’s high time tour companies and travel agencies stepped up efforts to attract the domestic tourism market. There is a huge demand for affordable day trips.” His contact is [email protected].

