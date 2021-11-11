Tour companies should do more to promote domestic tourism

Gem at home • The domestic-versus-international tourism question appears to have been solved, thanks to Covid-19, says Chintan Gohel. “Seeing how the crisis slashed tourist arrivals, it’s high time tour companies and travel agencies stepped up efforts to attract the domestic tourism market. There is a huge demand for affordable day trips.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Betting chest • Kenya has money, university don X. N. Iraki declares. “If Kenyans spent Sh83.2 billion on betting, and in only six months, Kenya iko na pesa (has money)! The Nairobi Expressway cost Sh67 billion only. We should mobilise this money to fund our projects. The data also shows we love free things or are keen on economic breakthroughs.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Caning • Education CS George Magoha’s talk about how caning in school shaped him into the person that he is, Julius Musya says, implies that he backs corporal punishment. “Caning won’t help. Weren’t students burning schools when corporal punishment was extreme? We need an environment where students can air grievances, project mood swings and work. “ His contact is [email protected].

***

Arson • The reasons given by students for burning schools “are null and void”, says Henry Jaguah. “Everybody is under pressure over the time lost to the pandemic. As a teacher, I propose tough action against the suspects and a review of the mandatory transition to secondary school policy. Many aren’t psychologically and intellectually ready for school. His contact is [email protected].

***

Parenting • Parents and their children are equally to blame for the school fires, says Robert Mukirae. “For far too long, most parents have abdicated their core responsibilities to teachers. A rabble of indisciplined, self-centred louts has been the result. The buck stops with us, as the parents. Let us fully acknowledge our failures and work towards resolving them.” His contact is [email protected].