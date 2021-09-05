Top government officials should be subjected to lifestyle audit

Photo credit: File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

  • Most disappointing for Fredrick Abuti is that there is no new name among the increasing aspirants for the presidency in next year’s General Election.
  • Corruption, fuelled by nepotism and clannism, hampers the fair distribution of education bursaries, says Joan Otengo, of Haki Yetu Organisation.

Ruto • The revelation that DP William Ruto has 257 elite security guards and the unmasking of his immense wealth should lead to lifestyle audits of other senior government officials, says Jediel Muthuri. “I also find mindboggling (Ruto ally) Dennis Itumbi’s allegation that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i owns a hotel in Mombasa built within the short time he has held the big job.” His contact is [email protected].

