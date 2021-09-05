Top government officials should be subjected to lifestyle audit

Ruto • The revelation that DP William Ruto has 257 elite security guards and the unmasking of his immense wealth should lead to lifestyle audits of other senior government officials, says Jediel Muthuri. “I also find mindboggling (Ruto ally) Dennis Itumbi’s allegation that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i owns a hotel in Mombasa built within the short time he has held the big job.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Elections • Most disappointing for Fredrick Abuti is that there is no new name among the increasing aspirants for the presidency in next year’s General Election. Says he: “We’re just recycling the same individuals, some of whom have been involved in numerous scandals. Others have been in government for many years. I wish a fresh person could emerge and be voted in.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bursaries • Corruption, fuelled by nepotism and clannism, hampers the fair distribution of education bursaries, says Joan Otengo, of Haki Yetu Organisation. “This is because of lack of public participation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, needy students are denied bursaries.” She’s urging the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to quickly investigate and uproot graft. Her contact is [email protected].

***

Cancer • Cancer is a big challenge, especially in the northeastern region, says Rose Kones. The region, she adds, faces many hardships due to drought. “People are suffering from hunger and malnutrition. It's painful to watch children die, yet it’s preventable. Livestock, a key source of income, are dying due to lack of water and pastures. Let's join hands to fight cancer.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

TikTok • Some online challenges are absurd and make one question the state of mind of those involved, says Zahrah Mohammed. She adds: “The new Tiktok crate challenge that went viral, had people climbing a staircase made up of crates, and falling down and possibly, injuring themselves just to get a few likes. Let’s have fun be careful not to break our bones.” Her contact is [email protected].