Too many Kenyans representing other countries

Women's marathon

(From left) Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Bahrain's Eunice Chebichii Chumba, Ethiopia's Roza Dereje, Kenya's Brigid Kosgei and USA's Molly Seidel compete in the women's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
By  The Watchman

  • Though happy with Team Kenya’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Carey Yiembe is saddened by the loss of the steeplechase title.
  • Arrest and punish protesters who block highways purporting to be seeking justice, says Japhet Tonui.

Our rivals • During the just-ended Tokyo Olympics, Mwangi Wanjohi says, a number of athletes with Kenyan names represented other countries. “They were not people who had picked the names to celebrate Kenyans’ athletic prowess, just the way we take up Christian names to invoke the good deeds of saints, but our own, who were running for other countries.” His contact is [email protected].

