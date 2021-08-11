Too many Kenyans representing other countries

Our rivals • During the just-ended Tokyo Olympics, Mwangi Wanjohi says, a number of athletes with Kenyan names represented other countries. “They were not people who had picked the names to celebrate Kenyans’ athletic prowess, just the way we take up Christian names to invoke the good deeds of saints, but our own, who were running for other countries.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bad attitude • Though happy with Team Kenya’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics, Carey Yiembe is saddened by the loss of the steeplechase title. “The runners may have assumed that they only needed to show up at the ‘start’ line and win the gold medal without breaking a sweat. A similar attitude could dearly cost some leading politicians in the 2022 presidential election. His contact is [email protected].

***

Medicare • Medical insurance should be taken seriously, says F. Mukembu. A recent survey, he adds, confirmed that ordinary Kenyans can no longer afford medicare. “Another thing is that not all illnesses are covered by insurance. The rates should be reviewed to benefit more Kenyans. Health insurance should be affordable to the average Kenyan.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Saboteurs • Arrest and punish protesters who block highways purporting to be seeking justice, says Japhet Tonui. They must be held responsible for losses incurred by motorists and other law-abiding citizens, he adds. The national roads agencies should team up with law enforcement bodies to stop the sabotage. “Acts of lawlessness should never be allowed.” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Deputy Jesus’ • Ezekiel Mutua’s sacking as the Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Prof Sam Chege notes, “has lit up social media with many young people celebrating the departure of the self-declared moral cop they had derisively nicknamed ‘Deputy Jesus’.” To many parents, Dr Mutua protected children from bad influence. We’ve not heard the last from this man.” His contact is [email protected].