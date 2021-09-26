Tobacco a health risk during Covid-19 pandemic

Black flag • Following a recent swoop on the raiders who have been wreaking havoc in Laikipia County, Damson Opiyo Onger’s curiosity has been aroused by the seizure of a black flag. He would like to know the meaning of the strange flag. Could they have been cattle rustlers or insurgents? Could the flag be associated with devil worshippers or fundamentalists?” His contact is [email protected]

***

NHIF • NHIF policies are not just strange and confusing but also a ploy to avoid paying, says Elly Nyaim Opot. “The best example is refusing to pay for dependents over 21 except those of civil servants, this despite evidence that they are still in school or college. This smacks of discrimination. Does the Fund expect parents to abandon their children?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Service • Whereas there have been attempts at easing and speeding up delivery of public services, the Registrar of Companies at Sheria House in Nairobi is doing the opposite, charges Henry Ruhiu. “Could the registrar explain to the public why initiating change in one’s company or business has become so stressful? One can’t get the resolution in time.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tobacco risk • Tobacco, says Mathew Kipkorir, “is a worse health risk in Covid-19 pandemic” than anything else. With the virus spreading fast, he adds, tobacco users are more vulnerable because of a weak immune system due to nicotine. “Their symptoms are severer than those of non-smokers. Tobacco use affects the heart and blood circulation. Quit smoking now!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Karua • Mount Kenya leaders, who have selected Martha Karua as their spokesperson, are “poor students of history”, remarks Prof Sam Chege. “In her political career, Karua has shown that she has no negotiation skills and is stubborn and obstinate. Just read the book by the late Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa on the 2008 post-election negotiations.” His contact [email protected]