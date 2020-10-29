To stop spread of Covid-19, Kenyans must follow health protocols

Viral virus • It’s unfortunate, Ruth Gituma remarks, that the country is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases barely a month after containment restrictions were eased. She faults the people attending funerals, weddings and church services for disregarding the health protocols. “Does anybody count the number in attendance? It’s up to us; we need not be policed to do the right thing,” she pleads. Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Youth agenda • While 75 per cent of the population is under 35, Prof Sam Chege notes, “the people driving the BBI are above 60”. He poses: “Why are we letting the minority make decisions for the majority? Give youth a place at the high table, where decisions are made. Let this be the watershed moment when the leadership qualities of youth are recognised.” His contact is samchege@aol.com.

***

Dog in distress • The plight of a sniffer dog at Likoni Ferry has moved Pauline McKenzie: “Tied up in dirt on a short leash, unable to stand, with no water, three feet from cars and trucks, the dog is traumatised. It now has a cage he can’t stand in.” She spoke to the security firm that owns the dog but it has done nothing. “Hopefully, KSPCA will take action.” Her contact is paulinemckenzie27@gmail.com.

***

Language barrier • Robert Musamali takes issue with the gigantic telco Safaricom’s use of the Kiswahili word “kiuka” to mean going beyond expectations. Says he: “Kiuka means to rebel, or go against the normal way of doing things, as in kiuka sheria, kiuka dini and kiuka mila. However, the public need not get confused. It also means to pass over a barrier.” His contact is rbrtmsml@gmail.com.

***

Popular name • What caught David Omollo’s eye during the just-concluded Tanzanian elections is that the first name of three of the 15 presidential candidates is “John”. “I realised that three of the candidates have this one thing in common. They are John Pombe Magufuli, John Shibuba and John Fumbo. What a rare coincidence!”

His contact is omollodavid243@gmail.com.

Have a coincidental day, won’t you!