THose opposed to building of Nairobi Expressway are wrong

U-turn • If there was an award for flip-flopping, Benjamin Kibias notes, it would go to Education CS George Magoha. “He stated that 2020 was a lost year in education, but schools reopened this month. He then pledged to provide face masks to students, but later said parents should. He said no student would be sent home for lack of fees. This has changed.” His contact is bkibias@gmail.com.

Trees • Environmentalists opposed to the building of the Nairobi Expressway are wrong, remarks Ken Butiko. “Yes, some trees have been felled and we have responsibility as a nation to plant more.” According to him, the damage done to the environment by carbon emissions from cars is worse than cutting down a few trees. “We understand they do this to earn some bread.” His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

E-paper woes • When Safaricom teamed with media houses to provide the e-paper at only Sh20, Githaiga Kairu was happy but it has turned into a nightmare. Says he: “Every morning I’m told the newspaper has been loaded but when I try to read I’m informed there is a technical problem that's being addressed. Customer care promises action in 72 hours but nothing happens.” His contact is 0792313848.

Traffic police • Between Parklands and Industrial Area, Nairobi, on Thursday, a 5km distance, Bipin Gathani noticed four idle traffic police officers at the Forest Road/Pangani junction, and 10 at Kariokor/Racecourse roundabout. Twelve were at Landhies Road and Jogoo Road roundabouts and eight at Lusaka/Enterprise road roundabout. A total of 34 officers. His contact is bipingathani@hotmail.com.

Beer bottles • Why has Kenya Breweries Limited stopped taking back empty bottles from supermarkets? S. Strong asks. “What are domestic consumers supposed to do with the glass bottles for which they have paid a deposit? Why has there been no communication from KBL on this? They will lose many long-standing customers if they continue like this,” he warns. His contact is. His contact is SStrong@farmerschoice.co.ke.

