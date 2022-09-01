Those found guilty of electoral offences must be heavily fined

Rigging • To discourage impunity, people found guilty of electoral offences must be heavily fined and jailed, says Julius Wairegi. “This is a simple and effective solution to the problem. Those found to have hacked and altered votes must face the law. By punishing these offenders, people will think twice before hacking and altering votes in future elections.” His contact is [email protected].

Full in-tray • The 45 governors who were sworn in last week need to start working immediately, says Ruth Gituma. "Their budgets for a few hours for swearing-in ceremonies show same monkeys, different forests. How can one justify spending millions of taxpayers' money on this? Some of their speeches were not inspiring. We need to now hold leaders to account."

Road signs • Almost every day, Titus Junior Ogwiso reports, a road crash occurs on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway at Dagoretti. He witnessed a matatu that broke down and passengers were injured. The lack of road signs, including warnings of bumps ahead, is one of the causes. "The police and NTSA should work together with county government officials to save lives."

Powerless • Samuel Mungai, a private developer at Syokimau, Machakos County, applied for electricity meter separation for his building on May 24 at Kenya Power's Mlolongo office and paid for it on June 22. He was told his application (Ref 21452022050130) would be finalised "soon". "I've made several trips to Mlolongo but I'm told that meters are out of stock."

Smooth criminals • Kenyans are anxious to know the status of high-profile corruption and criminal cases, says Opiyo Oduwo. "Sadly, some of the suspects wormed their way through the electoral process and got elected with lack of integrity garbage hanging over their heads. The authorities should act fast to restore people's confidence in the justice system."




