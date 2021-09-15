This is why BBI flopped

BBI promoters

BBI promoters Dennis Waweru (left) and Junet Mohamed.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

BBI flop • While a good number of Kenyans support the constitutional amendments contained in the BBI, it flopped because of the way it was being pushed, says Opiyo Oduwo. This, he adds, is what the High Court and the Court of Appeal faulted. “For now, let us put it aside, concentrate on the preparations for next year’s general election and revisit it later.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.