This is why BBI flopped

BBI flop • While a good number of Kenyans support the constitutional amendments contained in the BBI, it flopped because of the way it was being pushed, says Opiyo Oduwo. This, he adds, is what the High Court and the Court of Appeal faulted. “For now, let us put it aside, concentrate on the preparations for next year’s general election and revisit it later.” His contact is [email protected].

****

‘Graft Airport’ • The country’s quest to reclaim its position as a top tourist destination will never be realised unless the authorities deal with the “barbaric culture” of corruption that “has unfortunately taken root at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport”, Nairobi, says Mike Johan. “It’s a shame that those manning the gates openly solicit for bribes from travellers.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Godsend • Garissa resident Ahmed Ahmed is elated that Kenya Power has finally heeded his appeal and connected electricity to his ailing sister’s house in the northern frontier town and her family can now enjoy the goodies that come with the vital service. “Watchie, your highlighting of the problem was most helpful. It was a godsend as my sister finally got electricity.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Potholes • The potholes at the Waiyaki Way-Riverside Drive junction, Nairobi, are to blame for the traffic jams there, moans James Githinji. “They’re the cause of major tailbacks on Waiyaki Way for motorists getting into Riverside. The potholes at are so big that one would think an experiment was being conducted by a research firm. Over to you, KeNHA and Kura!” His contact is [email protected]

****

Roadblocks • Just a few days after Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai banned the mounting of roadblocks by his officers, “they are back with a vengeance”, reports Titus Muchiri. “It’s as if they want to make up for the money they lost on those few days they didn’t mount them. They’ve defied their boss or maybe he was just fooling us. He should resign.” His contact is [email protected].