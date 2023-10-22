There are no shujaas left in Kenya

Mashujaa • Is there any shujaa (hero) left out there, asks a sceptical Joe Ngige Mungai, just days after Friday’s Mashujaa Day celebration.

“The yesteryear mashujaa gave everything to make our country free. But the present-day ones just drive big cars, own posh homes and have made tonnes of money, sadly stolen from the sons and daughters of the real mashujaa.”

His email address is [email protected].

***

City in the Sun • Nairobi is the fastest-growing metropolis in East Africa, rivalling such mega cities as Cairo and Abuja, says Alnashir D. Walji.

“Sadly, like Sao Paulo in Brazil and others, it has slums beside skyscrapers. KICC and Unep headquarters are in urbane Nairobi. Five-star hotels frequented by conference delegates and tourists abound in the City in the Sun.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Spoiler garbage • In the past few weeks, Muriithi Muriuki notes, Nairobi City County workers have been unclogging blocked drains and culverts on Ngong Road from Dagoretti Corner in preparation for the rains.

“However, they’ve dumped the dirt and debris by the roadside, ruining a good job. Can their supervisors ensure the garbage is removed?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Long wait • All was well when John Wandera Buluma worked at Bumbe Technical Institute, in Busia County, from February 1, 1984 until he retired on medical grounds on June 15, 2020.

He has since been chasing his gratuity in vain despite confirmation by the then-principal/ secretary to the board of governors, J. S. Okore, in a 2002 letter that he was one of the non-teaching staff.

His contact is Tel. O710762846.

***

Clean-up • Just as we often criticise the bad deeds, we also must applaud good work, says Ruth Gituma.

She’s impressed with the clean-up of Kirichwa River, off James Gichuru Road, in Nairobi.

“Mountains of polythene and other trash were removed but should now be cleared since, if it rains, that will be a futile job. Stop developers from discharging sewage into the river.”

Her contact is [email protected].