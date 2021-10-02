The youth deserve to be mentored into leadership

Young leaders • Give youth a chance to lead, urges Antony Achayo, no doubt, with an eye on the coming elections. Says he: “Youth have been complaining about the limited leadership positions left for them. Their cries are loud, but who listens to them? Absolutely nobody.” Antony wishes the outgoing governors would now start to mentor youth into leadership. His contact is [email protected].

Traffic police • Traffic police officers have ignored IG Hilary Mutyambai’s ban on roadblocks on highways because it would deny them bribes, says Joseph Mwongela. In Makueni County, Joseph reports, the traffic police still target motorists, especially PSV drivers, for extortion. He lists the Salama-Nunguni-Kalongo route as one of the worst. His contact is j[email protected].

Roadblocks • From Oljororok, Kush Ngime would like IG Mutyambai to know that his officers mount defiantly roadblocks from 7pm under the guise of enforcing Covid-19 rules. “They recently blocked a matatu I was in at 9:30pm. The driver refused to bribe them and we spent hours, with them arguing as the children cried. These roadblocks are a nuisance.” His contact is [email protected].

Danger • Motorists along the Muhotetu-Karaba-Sipili road in Laikipia County need to be forewarned that a number of the guardrails along that highway “are no longer on guard”, says Muriithi King’au. “The vandalised guardrails pose a grave danger to motorists, who might lose control of their vehicles, especially while negotiating the sharp bends.” His contact is [email protected].

Equality • As the Nairobi Expressway nears completion, university don X.N. Iraki can’t stop thinking about how it is going to intensify inequality in the city. Says he: “I look forward to driving on it. But, I keep wondering how Kenyans stuck in a traffic jam shall feel as cars zoom above them. Won’t this deepen inequality? What happened to public goods?” His contact is [email protected].