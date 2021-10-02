The youth deserve to be mentored into leadership

Kazi Mtaani protests

Youths hired in Kazi Mtaani Initiative from Changamwe demonstrate over delayed payment of their dues in this picture taken on September 24, 2020. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The youth have for long been complaining about the limited leadership positions left for them, says Antony Achayo.
  • Traffic police officers have ignored the ban on roadblocks on highways because it would deny them bribes, says Joseph Mwongela.

Young leaders • Give youth a chance to lead, urges Antony Achayo, no doubt, with an eye on the coming elections. Says he: “Youth have been complaining about the limited leadership positions left for them. Their cries are loud, but who listens to them? Absolutely nobody.” Antony wishes the outgoing governors would now start to mentor youth into leadership. His contact is [email protected].

