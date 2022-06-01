The unsung heroes at public rallies

Unsung heroes • There are always unsung heroes at public rallies and other social events, who often clean up the mess left behind by the crowds, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “You will see them picking up the rubbish. But it would be great if this could be taken seriously just like security, first aid and transportation. This culture needs to be developed.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Road safety • The sharp increase in fatal traffic crashes makes a mockery of the road safety agencies, says Tevin Nduati. “Although mostly to blame are drivers, traffic police are also at fault for not enforcing the rules. The government must ensure people are not killed or injured. The country is not short of legislation and must boost road safety.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Poor signal • One Kenyan who has stuck with KBC despite the liberalisation that has seen FM stations ruling the airwaves, Sammy Ng’ang’a, says KBC Radio Taifa and KBC English Service continue to provide excellent educative and entertaining content. But he laments their “frequent transmission breakdowns”. Can their broadcasting equipment be revamped?” His contact is [email protected].

****

Uniformed beggar • Recently, John Maina says, he had a sickening encounter during a visit upcountry. As he made his way to a popular pub in Engineer Township, North Kinangop, a uniformed policeman followed him and sat next to him. He then asked him to buy him a beer. “I was later told that he’s a notorious beggar. Can appropriate action be taken to avert trouble?” His contact is [email protected].

****

Slow-food joint • Urban Burger, at Galleria Shopping Mall at Lang’ata, Nairobi, is beautiful new fast-food joint, says James Gakuo. His only grouse is with the slow service. “Although the food is okay, you will have to wait for an hour for it. I hear that the kitchen has only two chefs and four waiters serving up to 100 people. Their managers need to style up!” His contact is [email protected].



