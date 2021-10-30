The season of political defections is here

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto receives Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to UDA at his Karen residence in Nairobi County.

Photo credit: DPPS
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • David Jasondu wonders where suspects get the hoods they put on when they appear in court.
  • Turmoil looms in Sudan, a country that has witnessed a series of coups since independence in the 1950s, notes Alnashir D. Walji.

Defections • History is repeating itself on the national political front, says Henry Ruhiu. Following the restoration of multipartyism in the early 1990s, after two decades, and before the 1992 elections, he recalls, some politicians decamped from Kanu to the new opposition. “But as the election day neared, they trooped back to Kanu. The same thing is going to happen again.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.