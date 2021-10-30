The season of political defections is here

Defections • History is repeating itself on the national political front, says Henry Ruhiu. Following the restoration of multipartyism in the early 1990s, after two decades, and before the 1992 elections, he recalls, some politicians decamped from Kanu to the new opposition. “But as the election day neared, they trooped back to Kanu. The same thing is going to happen again.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Courts • David Jasondu wonders where suspects get the hoods they put on when they appear in court. When Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip was recently charged in Nanyuki court over the shooting a woman, he wore a hood like other suspects who mask their identities. “Somebody must be doing big business supplying them to suspects in police custody,” notes Jasondu. His contact is [email protected].

***

Trading • The decision by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to allow same-day trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) is a welcome development that deserves full accolades, says Jotham Ndungu. He adds: “Currently, it takes three days to officially settle a transaction on the stock market. I can’t wait for the new system to go live. Kudos to the NSE!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Power • The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (Rerec) has some pending business in Makueni County, particularly in Kaiti constituency, says Titus Mwenda. He’s concerned about the Rerec’s failure to implement seven power projects in Miamani, Ithemboni, Mumbuni, Kyamuthei, Kyuluni, Mavila, and Mbakoni since June this year. His contact is [email protected].

***

Unrest • Turmoil looms in Sudan, a country that has witnessed a series of coups since independence in the 1950s, notes Alnashir D. Walji. Military officers had pledged to restore civilian rule but appear to have changed their minds. The Sudanese are protesting, and this threatens to plunge the country into anarchy. “Unrest is the last thing the region needs.” His contact is [email protected].