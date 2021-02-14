The levels of intolerance in Kenya rising every day

Freedom • Kenya is one of the most democratic countries in Africa and the world, remarks Charles Jowi, citing the rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto. “I’ve travelled in many African countries and you feel the aura of presidents, the opposition is thoroughly gagged and silenced. A deputy president challenging his boss is unheard of.” His contact is Charle.jowi@gmail.com.

***

Bridges • Recent events in “Kenya are extremely worrisome”, remarks Joe Ngige Mungai. “The levels of intolerance are increasing every day. During the burial of a politician’s mother in Gatundu, Kiambu County, some mourners walked out on the President’s speech. Are we building bridges or barriers? Politicians have failed us. Let religious groups unite us.” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

***

Agency of shame • Okumba Miruka thinks the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s list and wall of shame on errant politicians is a waste of time. “Does NCIC really think the people to be listed care about their reputations? And how has it improved cohesion in the country? This is a useless entity our taxes should no longer be used to sustain.” His contact is okumba.miruka@gmail.com.

***

Rogue police • Traffic police on the Thika-Garissa Road, near the 12 Engineers Battalion, Mike Johan reports, openly take bribes from matatu and lorry drivers. “They are so confident they do not bother to hide anything. I believe this confidence stems from the assurance of some protection. A few metres towards Thika Town, there is total traffic chaos by boda boda.” His contact is somdebt@gmail.com.

***

Covid rules • Has the government lifted the health protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19, asks Ruth Gituma, adding: “Leaders from across the political divide are holding meetings, flouting those measures. Funerals and church services are turned into political meetings. Why have rules we can’t enforce? We might just get a spike in cases soon!” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.