The levels of intolerance in Kenya rising every day

Uhuru and Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Ruto said Saturday he would not resign amid a chorus of calls to quit the government for his apparent rebellion against President Kenyatta.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Freedom • Kenya is one of the most democratic countries in Africa and the world, remarks Charles Jowi, citing the rivalry between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto. “I’ve travelled in many African countries and you feel the aura of presidents, the opposition is thoroughly gagged and silenced. A deputy president challenging his boss is unheard of.” His contact is Charle.jowi@gmail.com.

