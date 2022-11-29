The last thing Kenyans want now is mass action

Red herring • The “last thing Kenyans want after all the electioneering vitriol is calling for mass action over a petty issue like the Cherera Four (IEBC officials)”, says Wamahiu Muya. “Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja should address the high cost of living. Millions are starving yet the opposition that should hold government accountable, engages in sideshows.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Penny pinchers • During the vetting of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretaries, Dickson K recalls, they revealed that there is a billionaire and some millionaires, who must be quite stingy. He poses: “How come the latest funds drives for drought victims did not start with any of them donating anything? Shouldn’t they be leading by example?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wrong call •It’s really insensitive and unfair of Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria to accuse farmers of hoarding maize, says Ernest Saina. “Why issue a 72-hour ultimatum to farmers to release their maize? To whom and at what price? The crop was grown under high fertiliser and fuel prices. Any farmer would wish to recover costs and make some profit.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Impunity on stilts • Can public health officers in Ongata Rongai Township in Kajiado County rein in landlords who discharge raw sewage onto the roads? urges Henry Ruhiu. The homeowners, he moans, often pump used water and sewage into the open, needlessly exposing the local residents to a health hazard. “Our complaints have fallen on deaf ears.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Good riddance • One person who won’t miss soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who talked himself out of Manchester United by lambasting the team and coach Erik ten Hag in an interview with Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, is Jim Okwako. Says he: “ManU is a big team that relishes talent. My best was when its defence had Daley Blind, Chris Smalling and Ashley Young, who weren’t blind, small or young.”