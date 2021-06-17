Church and politics • The clergy have every right to comment on politics, says Eliab Otiato, disagreeing with ODM leader Raila Odinga’s stand. “Whenever politicians mess up our country, they seek the intervention of the Church. They must be told when wrong. Clerics like Alexander Muge, Timothy Njoya, David Gitari and Henry Okullu always cautioned the government over its excesses.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

‘Private’ road • Kenya Rural Roads Authority, Shukri Osman recalls, early last year engaged a Chinese firm to build a murram all-weather road from the Nairobi boundary to Mwalimu Farm, Kiambu. “It was a huge relief to the residents. But the road traverses private properties and the owners have fenced it off. How did KeRRA make such a grave mistake?” His contact is shukriosman58@gmail.com.

Death trap • For such a vital facility, the entrance to Nyayo Level Four Hospital in Engineer Town, Nyandarua, is shabby and cries out for refurbishment, says Kamichore Mutindira. Worse, the exit from the Ol Kalou-Njabini road “is a death trap, having no decelerating lane”. It is also too narrow to accommodate an ambulance and an oncoming vehicle at once. His contact is kamichore7@gmail.com.

Poor trend • Once a reliable provider of passenger and courier services, Modern Coast Bus Company’s standards are falling and it risks losing its loyal customers, says Carey Yiembe. A parcel was sent from Kisumu to Mombasa on June 13 and neither the sender nor the recipient received a phone alert text message, resulting in delayed collection.” His contact is yiembe@gmail.com.

Funds delay • What Richard Kihara can’t understand, he says, is the perennial delay by The National Treasury to release funds to county governments. “Why wait until counties start issuing threats?” The Treasury, he advises, should entrench a culture of making payments as a duty and not a task it must be pushed to do, knowing the immense benefits of efficiency.” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.