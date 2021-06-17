The clergy have every right to comment on politics

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga confers with Bishop Daniel Njagi when he met religious leaders to discuss matters related to the Building Bridges Initiative on January 28, 2021 at Ufungamano House.


 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Church and politics • The clergy have every right to comment on politics, says Eliab Otiato, disagreeing with ODM leader Raila Odinga’s stand. “Whenever politicians mess up our country, they seek the intervention of the Church. They must be told when wrong. Clerics like Alexander Muge, Timothy Njoya, David Gitari and Henry Okullu always cautioned the government over its excesses.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

