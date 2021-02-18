The African Union should seek a Covid-19 vaccine

Heir puzzle • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that he will not leave the country to a thief when his term ends in August next year is an indication of a big national problem, says Festus Mwenda. The President has also revealed that Sh2 billion is stolen daily from the government. “What will happen if the looters gain power? It’s a miracle how we’ve survived this far!” His contact is fmwenda87@gmail.com.

***

Greedy MCAs • The Sh2 million car grant offered to every MCA “is not just an indication of the pursuit of misplaced priorities but also a reflection of a sick nation”, says Evans Makali. The ODM ward representatives, he adds, are only interested in pursuing their personal gain at a time when most of their fellow Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet. His contact is evansmakali9@gmail.com.

***

Poor network • Even as he congratulates Airtel and other telcos for bagging the Universal Service Fund (USF) infrastructure contract to improve connectivity in marginalised sub-counties, Njau wa Gitu wants them to also improve on what they already have. “Before embarking on that lucrative job, could Airtel first sort out its poor network in urban areas?” His contact is njau.gitu@gmail.com.

***

Sloppy job • There is something terribly wrong with the newly tarmacked roads in Kirinyaga County, Stephen Muriuki laments. Completed not long ago, some are already in a deplorable state. “They are very new, and not very busy, but have gaping potholes. They include the Kagio-Kerugoya and Embu-Siakago roads. Let’s put those responsible in the spotlight to hold them to account.” His contact is smuriuki@yahoo.com.

***

Vaccine crisis • The East African Community and the African Union, university don X. N. Iraki argues, should be at the forefront in seeking a Covid-19 vaccine or bulk-buying the drugs, just like the European Union. “The level of co-operation that is demonstrated on political issues has been totally missing in the Covid-19 crisis. Who can explain this paradox?” His contact isxniraki@gmail.com.