The African Union should seek a Covid-19 vaccine

By  The Watchman

Heir puzzle • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that he will not leave the country to a thief when his term ends in August next year is an indication of a big national problem, says Festus Mwenda. The President has also revealed that Sh2 billion is stolen daily from the government. “What will happen if the looters gain power? It’s a miracle how we’ve survived this far!” His contact is fmwenda87@gmail.com.

