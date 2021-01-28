Teachers too deserve risk allowance

Teacher’s risk • Just like the health workers demanding a risk allowance over the coronavirus pandemic, similar provisions are required by teachers as well, says Muriithi King’au. This, of course, in response to the increasing violent attacks on teachers since the reopening of schools. “Danger lurks in the educational institutions from indisciplined students.” His contact is jmskingau37@gmail.com.

Kapedo • To blame for the Kapedo bandit attacks, Richard Kihara is convinced, are the security forces. They, he claims, have tolerated the bandits for too long. “It’s because locals have been allowed to illegally acquire and keep guns. No sane country can allow untrained persons to possess guns. Disarm these communities and insecurity will be history.” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.

Thirsty at lake • Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (Kiwasco) can do better, says Mark Otieno, not amused at having dry taps near the huge lake. “Since September last year, we’ve had no water at Kolwa East, on the Koriato-Nyatege Primary School road. They should supply water or collect their meters and refund Sh6,000.” His meter is No 20023104, contact Tel 0727327664 or markotienocfc@gmail.com.

Cross puzzle • The discovery of a covered cross at Nairobi’s City Market “in a highly religious country like Kenya is fascinating, to say the least”, remarks university don X.N. Iraki. “Though it could have been the base of a crane, we need to know what it was doing there. Crosses are usually found at graveyards. Technology can reveal the truth. We can’t bury the truth.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Tech era • Kenya can become the hub of high-tech goods for export to the rest of Africa, says David Ngumi, thinking about beneficial trade deals. “Much of our exports constitute bulk commodities such as tea, coffee and other raw to semi-processed goods, which give us only modest value addition.” The success, he adds, lies in higher technology transfer. His contact is davidngumi15@gmail.com.

