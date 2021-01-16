Teachers should play roles of parents and counsellors

Changes • The students now back in school after a nine-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic are hardly the same ones who were there in March 2020, says F. Mukembu. “Teachers need to change tack and be in more of a calling than a profession or money-minting undertaking. The teachers should wear many hats, including those of parents or counsellors.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

Corruption • The bad manners of police officers are not confined to any one part of the country. Reporting from Garissa, Ahmed Mohamed says that every morning, four officers are always on the Garissa-Wajir road near the Garissa General Hospital. They flag down taxis, tuktuks, and boda boda to extort bribes. “They are soiling the image of the police,” he moans. His contact is ahmey62@yahoo.com.

Snail mail • As Posta struggles in the new era, its own staff are messing it up, says Charles Jamin, of P.O. Box, No. 10111-00400, Tom Mboya Post Office, Nairobi. In December 2019, he got mail from the UK, but the envelope had been opened and some of its contents removed. In December 2020, mail from the same address was not placed in his box.” His contact is charlesjamin10@gmail.com.

Votes • ODM leader Raila Odinga’s assertion that US Vice-Presidents are picked geographically is incorrect, remarks Graham Girvan. “The candidate is chosen by the presidential candidate as her/his running mate to help appeal to more voters. Age, gender, ethnicity, political philosophy, and residency are some of the factors that determine the choice.” His contact is grahamcgirvan@hotmail.com.

Unfair race • How the pupils learning under trees to achieve social distancing and curb the spread of Covid-19 can compete in national exams with those enjoying comfort in classrooms, George Wainaina does not understand. “The government should ensure a fair distribution of services and facilities to all Kenyans irrespective of their county or region.” His contact is georgewainaina715@gmail.com.

