Taxes and high fuel prices are hurting wananchi

Suffering • New taxes and high fuel prices have badly hurt mwananchi, moans Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “The priority should be to use every shilling for development. The scandals and the huge public wage bill have made the country suffer. Other problems, like building infrastructure at exorbitant prices and taking huge loans without prudency.” His contact is Mohammed78611021@hotmail.com.

***

Tourism mirage • Despite the recent arrival of 180 tourists from Ukraine, Brian Maitai begs to differ with CS Najib Balala’s assertion that this is a big boost for the industry. To Brian, this is statistical nonsense. “How do those pitiable numbers aid our depleted revenues? Moreover, harsh as it seems, Eastern European countries are poverty-stricken. Balala should use logical thinking.” His contact is bgmaitai@gmail.com.

***

Breakdown cartel • Every 8.30pm, Munir Noorani reports, a roadblock is set up outside Pangani Police Station, Nairobi, to enforce the curfew with Land Rover breakdowns parked nearby. “If a driver is found not to have proper documents, his vehicle is towed to the police station. Can’t it be driven for the 10 metres? Is this another way to make a killing?” His contact is noormunir62@yahoo.com.

***

Water harvesting • Driving around the western Kenya counties of Busia, Kakamega and Bungoma, the most remarkable development is the beautiful ironsheet-roofed homes, notes Dave Tumbula. But he is disappointed that rainwater harvesting is alien to the homeowners. Some have water tanks but the supply comes from local water firms. Who will popularise it to cut costs?”

***

Cooker • For trying to do a good deed, Peter Mungai has found himself in a precarious situation. “I knocked down my mother’s timber kitchen, which she used for boiling dry beans. I need to know the right cooker to buy. I want to buy the gadget and avoid having to build another timber kitchen. I also do not want to use charcoal. Any advice, please?” His contact is petermungai2016@gmail.com.