Tax on cooking gas will encourage firewood, charcoal use

A woman carrying firewood in Nyeri.

Photo credit: File | nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Clean energy As the Finance minister, David Mwiraria, who has since died, removed tax on cooking gas, Silas Nyambok recalls, to promote clean energy and protect our forests. Silas is worried that the new 16 per cent VAT will encourage firewood and charcoal use, which are dirty fuels. “Is the country so desperate for funds that protecting forests is no longer a priority?” His contact is ogutawinyo@yahoo.com.

