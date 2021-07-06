Tax on cooking gas will encourage firewood, charcoal use

Clean energy • As the Finance minister, David Mwiraria, who has since died, removed tax on cooking gas, Silas Nyambok recalls, to promote clean energy and protect our forests. Silas is worried that the new 16 per cent VAT will encourage firewood and charcoal use, which are dirty fuels. “Is the country so desperate for funds that protecting forests is no longer a priority?” His contact is ogutawinyo@yahoo.com.

****

Access denied • Equity Bank customer Irene Rimongi is unhappy with the service she is getting on her Equitel line, to which she has subscribed as an SME. “The system is down on most days. As a businessperson, I can’t figure out whether a client has paid or not. It’s embarrassing having to keep on asking for the confirmation of payment message.” Her contact is irimongi@gmail.com.

****

City commute • While there is no sign of Nairobi’s Bus Rapid Transit commuter service being introduced despite the lanes having been marked several years ago, the system runs pretty well in Dar es Salaam, says Dave Tumbula. “As East Africa’s largest economy, the failure to roll out the BRT is a crying shame as Nairobi now lags behind Dar in commuter transport. Can CS James Macharia speed it up?”

****

Ritual killings • Kidnappings linked to ritual killings are on the increase in Nairobi, says Erick Ambuche, who leads an informal settlement outreach programme. “When Tanzania experienced the vice, it was linked to illicit trade in body organs. It’s painful to see this happen to our beloved ones.” He appeals to the authorities to stop this evil and arrest its masterminds. Email: ericambuche.50@gmail.com.

****

Prudence • Celebrities who have lately been begging for assistance after falling into the financial doldrums have themselves to blame, says Japhet K. Tonui. “These actors, ex-athletes and comedians should learn the basics of prudent investment. Many earn a lot of money but spend it badly. They should now learn to invest for a rainy day.” His contact is tonuijaphetkk@gmail.com.