Talk of ‘recycled politicians’ is misplaced

Recycled leaders • The pessimism by those describing some leaders as “recycled politicians” is misplaced, says Stephen Njuru. “The talk that certain people seeking higher office won’t change anything is wrong.” To him, the best example is Mwai Kibaki, who served as an MP in Nairobi and Nyeri and VP for 10 years. “He did greater things when he became president.” His contact is [email protected].

Personal space • Where do the politicians obtain some voters’ phone numbers from, asks Charles Gitau. “Could it be from IEBC?” A Nairobi MP he voted for in 2017, Charles claims, has been bombarding him with text messages. “Who told him that I want to attend his party’s rallies? I won’t vote for him this time as he has been invading my privacy.” His contact is [email protected].

Hot air • Airtel Money subscriber Lawrence Ngeno is frustrated with the lack of services. First of all, he laments, there are very few outlets. After walking a long distance recently, Lawrence says, he found one whose attendant quickly told him: “Sina (I have no) float.” He appeals to the mobile provider to open more outlets and train its staff at Ongata Rongai. His contact is [email protected].

Green power • Kenya need to seriously discuss the need to generate green energy from renewable sources such as sunlight, wind and water, says Maureen Mwangi. “To boost industrialisation, we should tap green energy and invest more in storage.” The 50 million people consume 2,000MW a year and 60 million French 200,000MW. Her contact is [email protected].

Safari nostalgia • While growing up many years ago, reminisces James Gakuo, Safari Rally, which made a comeback recently after two decades, used to traverse the entire country during the Easter holiday. “We would stand along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway and enjoy the action. Nowadays, it’s held on a farm in Naivasha. Is there any good reason for this?” His contact is [email protected].