Suspension of Tokyo Games will be a big disappointment

Tokyo Games • The fate of the Tokyo Olympics hangs in the balance, as the officials must decide whether the games should be staged despite the surge in Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the postponement of what has been dubbed the greatest sports gathering in the world, says Alnashir Walji. “No doubt, fans will be disappointed should the games be suspended,” he adds, His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

Performance • The government’s performance, Mombasa resident Devere Mwangi notes, “can only be assessed by the citizens feeling the positive or negative of development, living standards and social status”. They, he adds, shouldn’t be pushed by leaders about what they can’t see. “We also don’t boast about our bosses’ performance whenever we meet them.” His contact is devere_mwangi@hotmail.com.

Basmati Rice • Sunrice basmati rice risks losing a loyal customer of many years, Peter John. Says he: “After four years, something is making me wish to look for another brand of rice. Since the change of the label from orange to the current white one, the quality of the rice is far different from what was in the old pack. “It now looks like Biryani, which is like ugali,” he declares. His contact is pj8726680@gmail.com.

Lang’ata • Driving from Bomas of Kenya on Lang’ata Road at the Wildlife Clubs office, Henry Ruhiu says, there is a footpath that links it to the Lang’ata Cemetery that matatus have turned into a motorway to escape traffic jams. Can Kenya Urban Roads Authority please block matatus from using this sidewalk before pedestrians get knocked down? Henry pleads. His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

Infrastructure • Regardless of what critics are saying, the government scores high on infrastructure, says Nicholas Murithi. In Laikipia and Tharaka Nithi counties, he says, there are new tarmac roads. “In Laikipia, there are Kinamba-Sipili-Ol Moran, Sipili-Ndurumo-Rumuruti and Sipili-Karaba Mutanga-Rumuruti roads. In Tharaka Nithi, there’s an all-weather road from Ishiara.” His contact is nicholas.murithi60@gmail.com.