Suspension of Tokyo Games will be a big disappointment

Olympic rings

Security guards keep watch next to the Olympic Rings while people take part in a protest against the hosting of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in front of the headquarters building of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo on May 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

  • Sunrice basmati rice risks losing a loyal customer of many years, Peter John.
  • Regardless of what critics are saying, the government scores high on infrastructure, says Nicholas Murithi.

Tokyo Games • The fate of the Tokyo Olympics hangs in the balance, as the officials must decide whether the games should be staged despite the surge in Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the postponement of what has been dubbed the greatest sports gathering in the world, says Alnashir Walji. “No doubt, fans will be disappointed should the games be suspended,” he adds, His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

