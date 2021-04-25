Strange case of judiciary's unwillingness to go digital

Analog judges • Githaiga Kairu is intrigued by Judge William Ouko’s CJ interview revelation on resistance to digital migration in the Judiciary. Some judges provided with laptops returned them with the seals intact on retirement. Says Kairu: “They couldn’t imagine abandoning longhand for some fancy gadget. Covid-19 has forced change and I hope they will remain digital,” His contact is githaigalbert@gmail.com.

Dry tap bill • Ruiru and Juja Water and Sewerage Company (Rujwasco) is giving a raw deal to customers by sending them monthly bills while not supplying water for six months, charges Boniface Muindi. “Our taps are always dry and, despite the zero water consumption, the company still sends us all fixed monthly bills of Sh410 each without fail.” His contact is bfmuindi@yahoo.com.

Habits • Kenyans, as Michael Joseph is said to have remarked, have peculiar habits, notes Mwangi Karuga. His neighbour was admitted to hospital and her family asked for help in paying a Sh2.8 million bill. But only Sh123,000 was raised. “She died and Sh2 million was contributed to defray funeral expenses. “Is a person more important dead than alive?” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

Black spot • Just three days, after he cautioned about the accident black spot at Ranen Market on the Kisii-Migori highway in Migori County, Opiyo Oduwo reports, a grisly accident on April 19 killed four people, who were run over by a speeding motorist. “Many people will continue to die at this spot unless speed bumps and road signs are erected.” His contact is opiyooduwo@yahoo.com.

Research • African institutes given a wide berth by Western donors on funding of malaria programmes should focus on getting a cure for Covid-19 by testing samples of herbs submitted last year, says Joe Musyoki. The researchers “can draw comfort from the fact that knowledge, creativity and problem-solving are not the exclusive property of the West”. His contact is joeaffli@gmail.com.