Strange case of judiciary's unwillingness to go digital

Court of Appeal Judge William Ouko

Court of Appeal Judge William Ouko when he appeared before the JSC on April 21, 2021. He said his 33 years of legal practice would be key in transforming the Judiciary if he is appointed Chief Justice.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By The Watchman

  • Githaiga Kairu is intrigued by Judge William Ouko’s CJ interview revelation on resistance to digital migration in the Judiciary.
  • Ruiru and Juja Water and Sewerage Company (Rujwasco) is giving a raw deal to customers by sending them monthly bills while not supplying water for six months, charges Boniface Muindi.

Analog judges • Githaiga Kairu is intrigued by Judge William Ouko’s CJ interview revelation on resistance to digital migration in the Judiciary. Some judges provided with laptops returned them with the seals intact on retirement. Says Kairu: “They couldn’t imagine abandoning longhand for some fancy gadget. Covid-19 has forced change and I hope they will remain digital,” His contact is githaigalbert@gmail.com.

