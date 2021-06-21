Stop vandalising Francis Atwoli Road signpost

Virus lords • The super spreaders of Covid-19, the politicians, are back in action, laments Ochieng Ochiel. “After holding public rallies in Kisumu during the Madaraka Day, June 1, celebrations, fuelling infections, they are on their 2022 elections/BBI campaigns. From Mombasa to West Pokot, they seem unperturbed by the virus-induced pain and loss. This madness needs to stop.” His contact is ochiengochiel@gmail.com.

Degree debate • Is the degree phobia in legislators informed by what has come to light, that they need to graduate from recognised universities and not the mushrooming makeshift institutions? wonders Mario Weru. “We must raise the country's education level to world standards. The academic bar has to be raised, if we are to progress economically. Say no to illiteracy!” His contact is marioweru@gmail.com.

Road rage • The people who have been vandalising the Nairobi road sign with Cotu boss Francis Atwoli’s name should stop it “because he deserves the honour”, says Japhet Tonui. “The naming of roads is a global practice. Atwoli deserves respect as a towering influence in the trade union movement. Those opposed to him should follow due process.” His contact is tonuijaphetkk@gmail.com.

Shoddy job • Pleas to Kenya National Highways Authority to instruct the contractor working on the Kisii-Isebania highway in Migori County to install culverts between Ranen Market and Kokuro junction have fallen on deaf ears, says Opiyo Oduyo. “This will stop erosion and flooding of farms and homes. The runoff should be directed to the Komolorume Stream Bridge.” His contact is opiyooduwo@yahoo.com.

Time-out • The time-based rate of measuring productivity is social injustice, says Tom Mwiraria. “Though time is of essence in measuring productivity, there are many instances where this has resulted in costly errors. At other times, the slower rate has caused losses or gains.” Human productivity, he adds, should not be measured like bread in a bakery. His contact is info.swiftwriters@gmail.com.