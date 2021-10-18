Stop premature campaigns

MCA degree • Justice Anthony Mrima’s quashing of the requirement for MCAs to have a university degree has upset Dr Odidi Owiti. “The learned judge sees nothing wrong with the affairs of the county assemblies being conducted by functionally illiterate MCAs. Kenyans should brace themselves for a culture of mediocrity by nondescript personalities.” His contact is [email protected]

Cost of living • Leaders engaging in premature election campaigns have abandoned voters, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “They like to see crowds at their meetings but don’t care about the economy. Prices of basic commodities to sustain the people’s wellbeing have risen. Why the early campaigns? Kenyans should carefully choose their leaders when the time comes.” His contact is [email protected]

Bad road • For over 10 months, General Mathenge Road at Westlands, Nairobi, has been in a pathetic state, says Anil Vidyarthi. “There are potholes after Donyo Sabuk Road and Kabete Lane. The roads authorities should carry out repairs to prevent snarl-ups.” However, he’s grateful to the city county authorities for patching up the potholes on Thigiri Ridge. His contact [email protected].

School spree • The rate at which schools are mushrooming in Nairobi’s residential estates is amazing, remarks Elly Nyaim Opot. “This is common in the South C/South B areas. There are guidelines on minimum standards, including space, when establishing a school. I also know there is an inspection section in the Education ministry. Can somebody shed light on this?” His contact is [email protected]

Illegalities • Recent court rulings at a huge cost to taxpayers worry Ruth Gituma. The verdicts, she adds, raise pertinent questions. “Why wait until public funds are used and declare the process unconstitutional? We had BBI and now Huduma Namba. The three arms of government — Executive, Legislature and Judiciary — should complement one another.” Her contact is [email protected]