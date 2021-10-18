Stop premature campaigns

MCA degree • Justice Anthony Mrima’s quashing of the requirement for MCAs to have a university degree has upset Dr Odidi Owiti. “The learned judge sees nothing wrong with the affairs of the county assemblies being conducted by functionally illiterate MCAs. Kenyans should brace themselves for a culture of mediocrity by nondescript personalities.” His contact is [email protected]

