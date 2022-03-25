Stop killing boda boda business

Fines • Seeing pictures of impounded motorbikes at police stations after the hefty Sh35,000 fine imposed on the riders during the boda boda crackdown, one wonders whether law enforcement officers understand the essence of justice, says Richard Kihara. A fine, he argues, should be a deterrent and not a killer of business. “Anyone with a conscience would pity the riders.” His contact is [email protected].

Hate • It’s sad that people like Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are “soiling politics by profiling other communities ”, says W. Kimariech, in response to his disparaging remarks on ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Luo community over circumcision. “It’s irresponsible to use offensive words against one’s opponents at political rallies. Let mature politics prevail.” His contact is [email protected].

Deputy • Azimio la Umoja, of Raila Odinga, and DP William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliances are using the running mate position as a bait, says Dickson K. To resolve the issue, he adds, two people should be picked for a rotational Deputy President, for a year each. “The one who excels should get the position for the remainder of the President’s term and succeed him.” His contact is [email protected].

Racket • Con men have infiltrated ATMs “in a rather clever way”, remarks Saleem Malik. Just the other day, he adds, he withdrew money from the ATM of a top bank in Nairobi. “Ten days later, I found out that there was a Sh2,000 Tanzanian note tucked nicely in-between the Kenyan ones.” His advice on the racket: “Always check before you pocket your cash.” His contact is [email protected].

War • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raises serious questions on the role of major world powers in stopping conflicts, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “Isn’t there anyone that could have stopped it? Sanctions alone won’t help the Ukrainians, especially the suffering innocent civilians. Why can’t the world unite and oppose it? Before God, someone will pay a hefty fine for this.” His contact is [email protected].