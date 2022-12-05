Stop graft in the police service

Internal probe • Corruption is deeply ingrained into the police service, says Shaileen Shah. However, Shaileen would wish to know what progress, if any, has been made in the internal investigations into the rampant menace and when the findings will ever be made public. “After all, it’s these citizens whose taxes pay the officers’ salaries.” Feedback through [email protected] would be welcome.

Covid woes • On the issue of "mass action" protests advocated by Opposition leader Raila Odinga and his allies, Lincoln E. Oyigo begs to differ. Says he: "We should unite and build Kenya. Why do we go to the streets yet the economy is yet to pick up after the Covid-19 scourge. Kenyans are tired and hungry. We should not destroy infrastructure in demonstrations."

Achille's heel • The bloated public wage bill, worsened by plum jobs for cronies, moribund state institutions and commissions, and the so-called homecoming parties are becoming the Ruto administration's Achilles' heel, remarks W. Kimariech. Soon, he predicts, President William Ruto "will be chewing his words by asking Parliament to raise the debt ceiling!"

Big shame • Calling Safaricom and Airtel, Jim Okwako says they should spare their subscribers in Samia, Busia County, the irritation of being welcomed to Uganda without crossing the border. "The small Safaricom mast on Nanguba Hill is no match for MTN's at Majanji, Uganda. The message, 'Welcome to Uganda, roaming charges may apply', and yet you're on Kenyan territory is a big shame."

Final round • Morocco leads Africa's onslaught in its Round of 16 match of the Fifa 2022 World Cup against Spain in Qatar today, notes Mohammed Fazal Hussein. "Many of the soccer powerhouses from Europe and South America, including some of the very top teams, have failed to progress to this stage. Let's all now root for Africa."