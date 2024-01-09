Stop floods in Nairobi

Roadside declarations • The tenure of late former President Mwai Kibaki from 2002 to 2013 “brought to a close the roadside political directives and Sunday prayer meetings of his predecessor” Daniel arap Moi, recalls Richard Kiharu. The country, he adds, must not waste resources on unnecessary political rallies. “Let’s learn to work without too much fanfare.” His contact is [email protected].

Camel rustling • Kenyans are more familiar with the devastating cattle rustling, for which the North Rift is notorious. But, according to James King’au, what many of them may not be aware of is the equally obnoxious camel rustling in the remote northern and north-eastern regions. Says he: “The stealing of the desert ship can best be described as grand rustling.” Reach him on [email protected].

Nairobi floods • The downpour witnessed in Nairobi last Friday was unprecedented, says Churchill Amatha. “The deluge, just like the frequent power blackouts, was an embarrassment. Nairobi is one of the decent cities in the world. How come the national authorities responsible for sanitation and the city county have not said anything about it?” Contact him on [email protected].

KPLC losses • For more than five years, Nairobi resident Diana D’Souza notes, Kenya Power (KPLC) has been sending her messages meant for Esther Kimani, asking her to pay between Sh9,000 and Sh20,000. She has been warned her power would be disconnected over Sh10,599 bill. “I’ve been to their office near Nakumatt Junction. This explains their losses!” Her contact is [email protected].

Weather news • Conspicuously missing in the papers and broadcast media, Daniel Kariuki laments, are weather forecasts. “TV stations used to present updates between news bulletins. Today, no local news outlet does this. But international networks such as Al Jazeera, CNN and the BBC have weather updates for major cities, including Nairobi.” His contact is [email protected].