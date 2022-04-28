Stop demonising Uhuru for supporting Raila

One vote • Kenya Kwanza Alliance politicians should stop attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta for choosing to support ‘Baba’ Raila Odinga, the Azimio presidential flagbearer. “Uhuru, like any other Kenyan, has a right of choice. He has only one vote like anybody else. Some of those making noise have backing from local and foreign tycoons. Give the President a break!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Suppression • ODM chief Raila could pay a heavy price for what Paul V. Otieno describes as “direct voter suppression”—in other words, the handing of nomination tickets to “some unpopular aspirants”. He warns: “The Orange party’s handing of nominations, especially in my Siaya County, will cost the party chief votes with our favourite candidates missing.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Poll jobs • During the August 9 elections, the IEBC will have many temporary jobs that university students on vacation should take advantage of, Purity Kadala advises. “It’s a chance for you to occupy yourselves during the long holiday and earn some money instead of idling around. Let’s apply for the jobs instead of waiting to be spoon-fed by our parents.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Lit Balozi • Following Leonard Omogi’s complaint — “Balozi Estate in Nairobi South ‘B’ has been experiencing power outages before dawn” — Kenya Power says the problem has been fixed. “We established the cause and undertook corrective action. Since then, electricity supply to the affected area has been very stable,” a Corporate Communication spokesperson says in a statement from Stima Plaza.

***

Merger • For efficiency, the next government should collapse the several national roads agencies into one, Lawi Manasse proposes. “That will curb wastage. In the Ngong area, for instance, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) has built many roads to private homes yet the main colonial road linking Karen and Ngong is like one in a war-torn country.” His contact is [email protected].