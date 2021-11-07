Stop delaying Inua Jamii monthly stipend

Abandoned groups • The Sh2,000 Inua Jamii monthly stipend for the elderly and other vulnerable groups is “becoming more traumatising than therapeutic”, remarks Cornelius Nyamboki. The former Presidential Press Unit boss says payments are delayed for up to six months. The last time the beneficiaries got the money was some four months ago. His contact is [email protected].

Services • Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) should stop wasting time talking about revenue collection and provide services, says James Gakuo. The NMS, he adds, should ensure reliable water supply and fix potholes. “Stop trying to dupe people with land rate waivers. The cabro road at the Carnivore Restaurant has had potholes for years.” His contact is [email protected].

Raw deal • Although the Nairobi Expressway will ease the traffic flow in the city and its environs, the major loser is the pedestrian, says David Kilonzi. He cites the demolition of the flyover at General Motors on Mombasa Road, “which was user-friendly for the physically handicapped, as it had a ramp for wheelchairs, and its replacement with a staircase”. His contact is [email protected].

Lethal greed • While going to board the SGR train, Felistas Mulwa says, her friend had an item she was told would not be allowed in. But to her surprise, a police officer openly asked her if she had some chai (bribe). “We should not endanger lives because of greed for money. Discipline is vital,” says Felistas without disclosing where this was. Her contact is [email protected]

Mob injustice • A recent Nation editorial on mob justice was thought-provoking, remarks Alnashir D. Walji. “Lynching suspects is inhuman and barbaric. Isn’t the Bible categorical on this? Thou shall not kill. Life is very precious. Suspects should be apprehended, tried and given deterrent sentences. Ideally, criminals should be rehabilitated.” His contact is [email protected].