Stop delaying Inua Jamii monthly stipend

Beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii programme wait to be served by Kenya Commercial Bank staff at Meru Primary School in Meru town on April 22, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Abandoned groups • The Sh2,000 Inua Jamii monthly stipend for the elderly and other vulnerable groups is “becoming more traumatising than therapeutic”, remarks Cornelius Nyamboki. The former Presidential Press Unit boss says payments are delayed for up to six months. The last time the beneficiaries got the money was some four months ago. His contact is [email protected].

