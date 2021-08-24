Stop curfew killings

Curfew killings • Quite saddening to Carey Yiembe are the increasing cases of people being killed while supposedly being protected from Covid-19. “Kenyans have been losing their lives at the hands of rogue police enforcing the curfew. This is simply unacceptable. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, and Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai owe Kenyans an explanation.” His contact [email protected]

Blackouts • Urgently calling Kenya Power is Martin Muniu, a resident of Thindigua, on Kiambu Road. “We have, in the past few days, had power outages lasting hours and mostly starting at 7pm. On Thursday, the first outage lasted from noon to 4pm and from 7pm to 8pm. On Friday, from 6pm. What is the cause and what is being done about it?” His contact is [email protected]

New force • The emergence of a new political alliance by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, former Unctad Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, G. Wanja, has really warmed her heart. “This is the change in politics we’re looking for; something new and fresh. I now have a reason to go and vote in August next year.” Her contact is [email protected]

Mob ‘justice’ • Most ex-convicts interviewed, Stephen Njuru notes, often confess that serving time in prison changed them. He poses: “Wouldn’t it be prudent for our justice system to ensure that phone snatchers, swindlers and other small-time thieves serve time in jail? That will save the lives of young people killed in mob injustice [sic] and extrajudicial killings.” His contact is [email protected]

BRT • The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations being established on Thika Superhighway are a disaster in waiting, warns Stephen Mutuguta. “There will be a lot of traffic. I don’t understand why the government should invest in creating a problem rather than reducing it. Buses should stop on the service lane, not the main road, to pick up and drop off passengers.” His contact is [email protected]