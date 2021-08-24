Stop curfew killings

Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura

Emmanuel Mutura, 19, and Benson Njiru, 22, the Embu brothers who are suspected to have been killed by police. 

By  The Watchman

Curfew killings • Quite saddening to Carey Yiembe are the increasing cases of people being killed while supposedly being protected from Covid-19. “Kenyans have been losing their lives at the hands of rogue police enforcing the curfew. This is simply unacceptable. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, and Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai owe Kenyans an explanation.” His contact [email protected]

