Stimulus package should be better spent

Kazi Mtaani

Youth attached to the Kazi Mtaani programme clean up a section of Dedan Kimathi Street in Nyeri Town, Nyeri County, on February 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

  Giving County 19, Nyeri, a bad name are the road bullies whom Ruth Gituma encountered on October 25, at 7.48am.
  Matatus from MTN Sacco have turned the pavement on Park Road, Nairobi, into a parking zone and endangering their lives, moans Abu Ayman.

Youth jobs • The Sh10 billion Kazi Mtaani economic stimulus package can be put to better use in youth employment to fight climate change, says Lawi Manase. The money allocated by President Kenyatta at Mashujaa Day celebrations, should be better spent. “Use the money to plant trees along roads, on public land and institutions, and create jobs instead of paying idlers.” His contact is [email protected].

