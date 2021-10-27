Stimulus package should be better spent

Youth jobs • The Sh10 billion Kazi Mtaani economic stimulus package can be put to better use in youth employment to fight climate change, says Lawi Manase. The money allocated by President Kenyatta at Mashujaa Day celebrations, should be better spent. “Use the money to plant trees along roads, on public land and institutions, and create jobs instead of paying idlers.” His contact is [email protected].

Road hogs • Giving County 19, Nyeri, a bad name are the road bullies whom Ruth Gituma encountered on October 25, at 7.48am. “Five chase vehicles bulldozed all the other motorists off Thika Superhighway at Muthaiga. “Why use so much resources to escort a governor? I’m disappointed we continue to have road hogs with sirens.” Her contact is [email protected].

Matatu menace • Matatus from MTN Sacco have turned the pavement on Park Road, Nairobi, into a parking zone, pushing the pedestrians onto the road, and endangering their lives, moans Abu Ayman. The PSV crews are damaging the pavement with the heavy vehicles. “Can the authorities intervene to restore order and protect the rights of pedestrians?” His contact is [email protected].

Dark nights • For a week, Jomvu, in Changamwe, Mombasa. has not had power despite Cornelius Oliko having reported to the utility Kenya Power and issued with a reference, No. 7238845. “On the fifth day, a technician called and told me he could not move around asking for the location, and hung up. I work 70km away. My family is now condemned to dark nights.” His contact is [email protected]m.

Dear fuel • It’s amazing how Kenyans forget about their problems so fast, remarks Kamichore Mutindira. “Not long ago, everybody, including MPs, was complaining about fuel price increases. The price adjustments were only cosmetic. Cooking gas prices have also gone up. Can Epra tell us what they are doing about gas, as we continue to deplete our forests? His contact is [email protected].