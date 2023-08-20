Step up war on malaria in public hospitals

Contrast • Driven by his curiosity over the visit of US Senator Chris Coons”—the “Uhuru Kenyatta-Raila Odinga 2018 ‘handshake’ architect”—to Nairobi, Githuku Mungai says he decided to conduct some research into the American system. “I looked at the salaries of US governors and senators to see who is senior to the other. Unlike in Kenya, a US senator earns much more than a governor. His contact is [email protected].

Malaria • To effectively fight malaria, all the public hospitals’ wards should have mosquito nets, says Chuka resident Mumbi Murithi. “Doctors advise patients to sleep under treated mosquito nets that are nowhere to be found. They should prioritise maternity wards to protect newborns against malaria. Every health step taken will enhance chances of living.” Her contact is [email protected].

Expressway sloth • Since the introduction of M-Pesa payment on the Nairobi Expressway, there have been massive delays due to slow processing, says James Gakuo. “It was easier with cash and the electronic toll collection (ETC). They should make M-Pesa work better or just abolish it. Whoever advised Moja Expressway Company on this is mad. The cash option saves time.” His contact is [email protected].

Betting fraud • Although he bets on SportPesa, Charles Imbandu hates the numerous text messages he’s been receiving from individuals and organisations claiming to predict football results. “They charge Sh50-100 and yet I’ve never subscribed to them. I’ve stopped messages from Safaricom but they keep coming. If they can predict matches, why seek Sh50 from me?” His contact is [email protected].

Justice • Never see prisoners as the only evil persons as some of them may just be unlucky to have been caught, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “Many of the smart people you see may have evaded justice. There are many very evil people who are not in prison. Prison terms should be made as short as possible to enable convicts to reform and resume normal lives.” His contact is [email protected].