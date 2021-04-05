Step up polio vaccination

Weighty job • Leading a country is not an easy job, remarks Kenneth Njeru, adding that many Kenyans do not appreciate the weight of the responsibilities on the President’s shoulders. “Covid-19 is a real threat to those aged above 58 and people living with chronic illnesses. The new measures are logical. I support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directives.” His contact is kenmuriminjeru@gmail.com.

Change of approach • The approach for vaccinating against polio is needed to fight Covid-19, says Elizabeth Kamau. “This is the door-to-door campaign, reaching people in their homes. It is much better than subjecting vulnerable populations — the elderly and those with underlying illnesses — to conditions that increase their exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and its variants!” Her contact is eelizaby2@gmail.com.

Lockdown effect • Whenever Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu and Kajiado, the 2Ns and 2Ks sneeze, the rest of the counties catch the cold, says Chris Kiriba, adding: “The impact of the lockdown of the economies of the four counties will send economic seismic waves through the entire East African region and beyond. Ways to improve the situation should be sought.” His contact is chriskiriba14@gmail.com.

Endangered men • All must speak against the increasing gender-based violence, says Tabitha Ogutu, adding that the male victims also deserve attention and protection. “The rising trend of men increasingly becoming victims is something we need to strongly condemn. We must stand up against all forms of gender violence. Gender balance is key in this fight.” Her contact is tabithaogutu18@gmail.com.

