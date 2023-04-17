State should slash huge salaries to clear debts

Salary binge • The government should slash the huge salaries paid to a few people and clear national debt as it curbs unemployment, says Gertrude Mung’oma. “Some top officials earn hundreds of thousands of shillings monthly besides travel and car allowances, mortgages, health insurance and even airtime. This is so yet the majority can hardly get basic meals a day.” Her contact is [email protected]

Cash crunch • The government’s cash crunch is due to the haphazard changes of managers in national agencies, including Kenya Revenue Authority, says Stephen Masambu. “This has led to shortfalls in revenue collection, hence the failure to pay civil servants’ March salaries. We need a year-long transition, as happens in the US and other developed countries.” His contact is [email protected]

Not ‘shwari’ • Safaricom no longer gives its M-Shwari loan borrowers the normal 30-day credit period, charges Moniq Wangui, feeling somewhat shortchanged. “Nowadays, they allow only a 28-day credit period and send a reminder on the 29th day. On the 30th day, they will slap a late payment fee. Can they explain what is going on?” An anxious Moniq can be reached through [email protected]

Delayed pay • Civil servants, who play a key role in running the government, should be paid their salaries promptly, says Peter Kilonzo. He appeals to the government to tackle the challenges and prioritise payment of salaries of public employees. “It should also be more transparent in its spending to avoid criticism and the growing public resentment.” His contact is [email protected]

Tech age • Everybody must embrace new technology or be left behind, warns F. Mukembu. “Today, technology is not for only a small group. With a simple mobile phone, one can access technology and do a lot on various platforms. Let teachers sensitise and enlighten learners to become more technologically conversant while in school. Technology is here to stay.” His contact is [email protected]