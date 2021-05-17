State should relocate city residents in flood-prone areas

Flooded city • Residents of Nairobi’s informal neighbourhoods of Kibera, Mukuru kwa Reuben, Mukuru Kaiyaba and Kiambiu are going through hell, exposed to landslides and floods, says F. Mukembu. “Government should relocate them to idle land. Protecting life should come first. It’s disheartening to see [residents] losing their lives and belongings.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

New constituencies • On the trashing of the BBI by the High Court, Joseph Macharia says that “extra constituencies are needed”. Also needed is more money in the counties and tax breaks for youth. The courts, he cautions, are likely to reject unpopular moves such as the bid to expand the Executive, intimidation, and misuse of public funds.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

Delayed pension• Kenya Railways retirement benefits managers are disappointing, says Patrick Muli. “The last time pensioners received their dues was last December. The old men and women are languishing in misery with no penny.” Patrick’s father worked for the railways for 38 years. “He’s sickly and stressed with nothing to enjoy in retirement.” His contact is patrickmuli084@gmail.com.

Face mask woes • Last Wednesday, Ari Mzee says, he removed his face mask as the person he was speaking to on the phone could not hear him properly. He was arrested by officers from Huruma Police Station, who demanded Sh2,000. He was then frogmarched to the station and asked to pay Sh5,000. “I saw money changing hands and people being released.” His contact is ndechuu@gmail.com.

Nyando • The people living near the banks of River Nyando, and especially the Kano plains in Kisumu County, have suffered displacements by floods every year, notes Henry Ruhiu. “But what surprises me is that none of the successive governments since Independence in 1963 has ever come up with a solution to the floods. What is so difficult about this?” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.