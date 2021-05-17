Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

State should relocate city residents in flood-prone areas

Nairobi floods

One of the hundreds of houses that were destroyed by floods in Kibera on Thursday night.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group 

Flooded city • Residents of Nairobi’s informal neighbourhoods of Kibera, Mukuru kwa Reuben, Mukuru Kaiyaba and Kiambiu are going through hell, exposed to landslides and floods, says F. Mukembu. “Government should relocate them to idle land. Protecting life should come first. It’s disheartening to see [residents] losing their lives and belongings.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

