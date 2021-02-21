State should put in place stringent procurement rules and vetting

Intolerance • Attempts at criminalising the ‘hustler versus dynasty’ talk, X. N. Iraki remarks, “shows rising intolerance”. It reminds him of an MP who suggested that the fingers of anyone who flashed the two-finger salute against Kanu be chopped off. “Let’s face the real issues, such as inequality and poverty. Legal solutions are the easiest to institute but not the most effective.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Tender scams • The stringent procurement rules and vetting mean nothing if traders easily walk into public institutions and emerge with multi-million-shilling tenders, says Ruth Gituma. The Kemsa scandal, she adds, is one of those that have been hit by savvy ‘tenderpreneurs’. “Genuine business owners are denied contracts due to corruption. Who will clean up this mess?” His contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Agony bill • A team from Kenya Power’s Kiambu office, Angelina Mwangi laments, went to her home on Wednesday and demanded that she pay a bill of Sh65,000 for 1,000 electricity units allegedly consumed. She had received some estimated bills. She poses: “How is this calculated? When I demanded the actual bill they left, but after they had disconnected power from the pole.” Her contact angelinemwangi@gmail.com.

***

Turning a blind eye • Eye care professionals are demanding the weeding out of quacks, who pose a risk to people requiring specialised attention, says Victor Opiyo of the Optometrists Association of Kenya. This field, he laments, remains unregulated as the Health ministry and Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority continue to turn a blind eye to it. Their email is contact@optometrykenya.org.

***

Patriotism • The country may be politically divided but Stephen Masambu is impressed with little demonstrations of patriotism that could go unnoticed. “It may look small but it counts. I see a number of Kenyans wearing bracelets in the national colours. President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, ODM boss Raila Odinga and many other Kenyans.” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.