State should put in place stringent procurement rules and vetting

Kemsa offices

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority's offices in Industrial Area, Nairobi, as pictured on September 9, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Intolerance • Attempts at criminalising the ‘hustler versus dynasty’ talk, X. N. Iraki remarks, “shows rising intolerance”. It reminds him of an MP who suggested that the fingers of anyone who flashed the two-finger salute against Kanu be chopped off. “Let’s face the real issues, such as inequality and poverty. Legal solutions are the easiest to institute but not the most effective.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

In the headlines

