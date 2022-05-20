State should not raise taxes through Finance Bill 2022

Taxes • The government should not raise taxes through the Finance Bill 2022, urges Stephen Mutuguta. He’s worried about the impact of higher Excise Duty and VAT on basic products, including maize flour. “It should just seal the loopholes through which Sh2 billion is stolen daily, as President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed. You can’t be taxing people going without food.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Campaigns • Politics also has its hilarious moments. For Kenn Otieno, quite amusing is a billboard that poses the question: “Nairobi Mwataka Nini (Nairobi, what do you want)?” He adds: “Aspirants are positioning themselves like a groom out to impress his bride by being creative.” He wonders how the several million city residents are expected to answer that question. His contact is [email protected]

***

Economy • The current difficult economic times are evident in the conduct of aspirants and incumbents in the run-up to the August 9 elections, says Francis Njuguna. “Many of them are using small cars instead of fuel-guzzlers. Kenyans are grappling with economic hardships and those chasing political seats are not any different. Let’s do what we can with our limited resources.” His contact [email protected]

***

Kenya Power • Calling Kenya Power is Esther Njoki, who is concerned about her parents’ plight in darkness. Says she: “They have had no power in Kirinyaga for over a week. I’ve reported to the Nairobi headquarters at Stima Plaza and their Kerugoya office. They keep promising to fix the problem but don’t. I’m very desperate.” The account is No. 31254618, reference 8098228. Her contact is [email protected]

***

Toll roads • Toll roads are not the best means of collecting government revenue, remarks Prof X.N. Iraki. According to the university don, the establishment of such pay-per-use roads goes against the principle of public goods. “But more importantly, for any toll road, there must be an alternative for those who can’t or don’t want to pay the tolls. Life is about choices!” His contact is [email protected].