State should clear the air on Huduma Namba registration

Wrong Namba • Can the government clear the air on the Huduma Namba registration carried out years ago before everything just went quiet, asks Evans Macharia Mwangi. He adds: “Only a few people have received their identification cards but the majority of us have never been told what actually happened to this alternative registration of persons.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Highway of agony • The road from Kisumu through Kakamega and on to Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia has a section at Mamboleo that has been in a sorry state for more than two decades, says Churchill Amatha. “Even after upgrading it to a highway, it still wrecks motor vehicles. I’m not sure if KeNHA is aware of the motorists’ daily agony. It should be fixed.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dear banking • The reintroduction of the bank-to-mobile cash charges and excise duty will make money transfer transactions very expensive, says James Gakuo, who is not keen to be a part of it. “I consider it a dead option for my part. Sending Sh8,000 from a bank has now risen from Sh0 to Sh78.” He hopes that the Central Bank is listening to the public outcry over this. His contact is [email protected]

***

‘Pukelands’ • Rugged roads and litter strewn on the pavements are the ugly side of the Parklands suburb of Nairobi, a residential area buzzing with social activities and malls springing up all over, notes Alnashir D. Walji. Residents, he warns, should be wary of pollution. “There is growing trading on the outskirts, where uncollected garbage is the order of the day.” His contact is [email protected]

***

War at home • It’s “really sad to see a sharp increase in cases of gender-based violence”, says Ruth Gituma, alarmed that innocent children get caught in between. “The government must come up with appropriate measures, including posting trained personnel to counties, to sensitise the public. It shouldn’t to wait for them to become statistics of the violence.” Her contact is [email protected]