State officials must lead the way in preventing wastage of public resources

Woman-led counties • Both Nakuru and Machakos counties now have female governors and senators, notes John T. Mukui. He adds: “Nakuru also has a sizeable number of newly elected female MPs. The two counties, therefore, deserve to be called ‘Nakuru Girls’ and ‘Machakos Girls’. Kudos to all the women who won elective seats in the August 9, 2022, general election!” His contact is [email protected]

Colonial relic • Since Dr William Ruto moved into State House, Nairobi, after being sworn in as the country’s fifth President since Independence 60 years ago, Samwel Sitati has had a good look at the imposing building. He wonders whether its white colour is mandatory. “Can’t it be redesigned and modernised? It seems we still live in the colonial era.” His contact is [email protected]

Service downtime • Kiambu resident Clement Mwathi applied for water connection at Ruiru (Murera/Tumaini) on May 6 and, to date, nothing has happened. This despite being referred to three field officers. “In July, I applied for building approval at Membley and paid the fees only to hear the same story of systems being down. Besides revenue collection, nothing else works?” His contact is [email protected].

Travel-soiled leaders • As the cost of living shoots through the roof due to the raging inflation, government officials must lead the way by helping to prevent the wanton wastage of public resources, Thomas Yebei pleads. He is appalled that some MCAs and governors have already started travelling around just to earn allowances. “Can’t President William Ruto stop this?” His contact is [email protected]

Dark day • The September 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Centre remain a horror in our memories, says Alnashir D. Walji. “They claimed many lives. The architect, Osama bin Laden, was later eliminated by US drones in his Pakistani hideout. What motivates people to commit such dastardly acts? Kudos for remembering the victims!” His contact is [email protected]