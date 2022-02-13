State must prevent increasing money laundering

Freedom • Unlike many other African countries, Charles Jowi notes, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government is “more democratic and upholds the rule of law”. In dictatorships, Charles adds, the “hard tackles and sparring” going on between him and his deputy William Ruto would be unheard of. “Even the law would not protect such a deputy. Kudos to our freedom!” His contact is [email protected]

Money laundering • The government should be more vigilant to prevent the increasing money laundering as the August 9 elections approach, says John Kuria. "Money launderers will try and take advantage of the election campaigns to move huge sums of money. The government must seal all the loopholes that enable the illegal business to flourish."

Dark estate • Kenya Power and NMS's Street Lighting Department are giving the residents of Madaraka, Nairobi, near Strathmore University, a raw deal, says Patrick Korir. "Madaraka Shopping Centre, all the way to Baraka Court, Neema Court, Siwaka, New Hope Church, Uhuru Camp and Raila Odinga Way, are always in pitch darkness at night."

Internet danger • The internet poses the biggest threat to youth by promoting immorality, remarks Meshack Wafula. "There is a need for regulation as it is slowly destroying young people, who waste their time shuffling from one social media platform to another. Porn and information on drug abuse are easily accessible. Many have forgotten to read books."

