State must end bandit attacks in Kerio Valley

Integrity • President William Ruto has "hit the road and the airwaves with gusto in the New Year, promising digital change", notes Taabu Tele. However, he adds, needed is a reboot of the national mindset on integrity and stern action to curb corruption and not computers. "Digital slogans are not a panacea for fraud as was evident in the Jubilee Party mantra of 2013."

***

Coincidence • The more things change, the more they remain the same, says Dave Tumbula, about the sitting arrangement at an executive retreat in Nanyuki, where President Ruto is in the middle with DP Rigathi Gachagua on his right and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on the left. “Only last year, Dr Ruto was in that uncomfortable position with Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga on his left.”

***

Banditry • The government should do everything possible to end bandit attacks in Kerio Valley, Mwaura Elishifa appeals. "Just hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki visited and warned locals, bandits had the audacity to cause mayhem." Insecurity, he laments, causes a lot of pain to residents as their animals are driven away by armed bandits.

***

Praying DP • Keenly monitoring the political developments unfolding back home from Iowa, United States, Innocent Ongaga says he was pleased to learn that DP Rigathi Gachagua recently climbed Mt Kenya to pray. The Bible, he adds, says that "if any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you".

***

Junk food • Young parents should resist the temptation to give their children junk food just because it's readily available, says Purity Kadala. "Many of them have no time to prepare healthy food for their offspring. These kids need natural food for their bodies to grow well and strong. Avoid junk food as it is unsafe and can cause complications."