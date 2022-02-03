Stamp out Al-Shabaab cell once and for all

Nagging cell • Kenya is believed to be a “more secure country than most of its neighbours, except Tanzania”, remarks Joe Ngige Mungai, adding: “We have the best intelligence and, certainly, unrivalled combatants, or could this be just our imagination? How can an Al-Shabaab cell keep on troubling a big nation like Kenya, or could someone be benefitting from the chaos?” His contact is [email protected].

Gun jumpers • Whereas the IEBC has gazetted May 29 as the date when politicians should launch their bids to defend their seats or seek to challenge the incumbents, election campaigns are already going on, says Job Momanyi. He singles out the several people aspiring to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the most notorious for the premature campaigns. His contact is [email protected].

Naysayers • Many people have resolved not to vote in the August 9 General Election, says Joseph Macharia, based on a survey that he carried out. “It’s evident that many won’t vote in the coming elections. This is evident in the low enrolment in the ongoing voter registration.” Joseph is willing to help in educating his compatriots about why they should vote. His contact is [email protected].

Living one’s name • The Sunday Nation had a story on five-year-old Elias Muthomi, who could read at the age of two, notes Githuku Mungai. “At that age, most of us were preoccupied with things that didn’t disturb our brains. He will fly to Dubai soon to meet other precocious children. In Kimeru (as in Gikuyu and Kiembu), Muthomi means a reader or scholar.” His contact is [email protected].

Rare talent • Watching Angela Okutoyi play in the Australian Open, Jotham Ndung’u notes, was not only a joy but also confirmed how much talent the country has that needs to be nurtured. “At this rate, we could soon count a Grand Slam winner among our sports personalities. Angela, please, keep on representing Kenya to earn a place among tennis greats.” His contact is [email protected].