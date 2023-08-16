Speed up ID card processing

Delayed service • How long does processing a new ID application take, a curious Boniface Muindi asks. His son applied for one in Ruiru Town, Kiambu County, in early May as he needs it for the processing of his university study loan. “He has been visiting the Ruiru Registrar of Persons office almost every week and the response to his queries is always the same: ‘It’s not ready.’” His contact [email protected].

Reparations • The planned Senate committee visit to Washington, DC to seek compensation for the 1998 Nairobi American embassy bomb attack victims is a step in the right direction, says Njeri Njuguna. She wishes a person or two of those who suffered serious injuries could be included in the delegation. “In their designer suits, the senators may not be representative enough.” Her contact is [email protected].

Tribalism • The monster that is tribalism is back in full swing, moans Patrick Ikaale, in response to reports that two communities dominate jobs in key public agencies. “It’s there in black and white. Should it not bother anyone that these communities are taking a larger number of the job vacancies? We pretend to be fighting corruption but only sanitise it.” His contact is [email protected].

Rich north • The northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera can be turned into an economic and industrial hub, says Albert Kirera. “They are potentially rich in minerals, good soils, livestock and tourism. Their only challenges are inadequate rainfall, poor infrastructure and banditry. Kenya can learn about water harvesting technologies from Saudi Arabia and others.” His contact is [email protected].

ChatGPT • With the future of the technological language wizard ChatGPT now in doubt following revelations that it consumes $700,000 a day, Raphael Mburia Kanini urges his fellow Kenyans to milk the opportunity while it lasts. “We should use the model to personalise higher education, create short and entertaining stories for children and guide techies in coding.” His contact is [email protected].