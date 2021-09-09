Spate of crime in Kayole is worrying

Kayole • Since the recent riots, looting and raping of women following the killing of a boda boda rider, Nairobi’s Kayole area has become even more dangerous, says John Majiwa. On August 23, hooligans armed with pangas and knives assaulted and robbed pedestrians. On September1, at 6pm, another gang attacked and robbed pedestrians. “Where are the police?” His contact [email protected].

***

NHIF • Former doctors’ union boss Ouma Oluga, now the chief officer of health in Nairobi Metropolitan Services, has rubbed James Gakuo the wrong way. Says he: “Now sitting in a different office, he thinks NHIF contributors have no right to decide the doctor and hospital to go to. Does he himself seek treatment at Mama Lucy or Mbagathi hospitals?” His contact is [email protected].

***

PSVs • Seats in Public Service Vehicles are fancy but they pose a health risk, says Japheth Amugada. The human backbone, he explains, is linear from the scalp to the pelvis and must be maintained upwards or reclining when seated. “Curvatures to the seat cause discomfort, especially when travelling long distances. Lower backache is common among PSV users.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Huawei • After placing an order for the neat Pro Huawei front glass phone, James Gakuo claims, one requires a full year of patience for the item to be delivered. To him, this is certainly one of the telltale signs of an ailing company. Could that be what is actually happening to the Chinese firm that has been a key manufacturer of mobile telephone handsets? His contact is [email protected].

***

Wanyama • Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman is also a football guru. Says he: “All eyes are on Harambee Stars’ bid to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In the match against Uganda Cranes in Nairobi, the team lacked good midfielders to pass the ball to the strikers.” The team, he adds, needs Victor Wanyama and Francis Kahata in the midfield. His contact is [email protected].