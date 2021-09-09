Spate of crime in Kayole is worrying

Kayole protests

A police officer putting off bonfire that was lit by irate residents of Kayole estate to protest the alleged killing of a boda boda rider by police officers on August 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On August 23, hooligans armed with pangas and knives assaulted and robbed pedestrians in the area.
  • On September1, at 6pm, another gang attacked and robbed pedestrians.

Kayole • Since the recent riots, looting and raping of women following the killing of a boda boda rider, Nairobi’s Kayole area has become even more dangerous, says John Majiwa. On August 23, hooligans armed with pangas and knives assaulted and robbed pedestrians. On September1, at 6pm, another gang attacked and robbed pedestrians. “Where are the police?” His contact [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.