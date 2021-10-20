Sovereign African nations not truly independent yet

The area in the Kenya-Somalia maritime border dispute forms a triangle east of the Kenya coast.

By  The Watchman

  • While on a recent tour of Busia Town, Jim Webo says, he noted that many people do not wear face masks anymore.
  • The expansion of Catherine Ndereba Road in Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi has displaced many families, Eric Ambuche reports.

Border row • The International Court of Justice’s recent ruling on the Kenya-Somalia maritime boundary dispute, Prof Sam Chege says, has reminded him about the irony of history. “Our boundaries were drawn up by Europeans at the Berlin Conference in 1885. Many years later, we’re still asking Europeans to help determine those boundaries. Something is wrong with that.” His contact is [email protected].

