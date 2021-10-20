Sovereign African nations not truly independent yet

Border row • The International Court of Justice’s recent ruling on the Kenya-Somalia maritime boundary dispute, Prof Sam Chege says, has reminded him about the irony of history. “Our boundaries were drawn up by Europeans at the Berlin Conference in 1885. Many years later, we’re still asking Europeans to help determine those boundaries. Something is wrong with that.” His contact is [email protected].

Double standards • There seem to be different Covid-19 pandemic rules for different people, says Shobhna Shah. While the rest are subjected to restrictions, politicians are not. ODM leader Raila Odinga and others, she adds, have been addressing rallies attended by thousands not wearing face masks or social distancing. “They only like to give false promises.” Her contact is [email protected].

Face masks • While on a recent tour of Busia Town, Jim Webo says, he noted that many people do not wear face masks anymore and the police are not bothered about that. “I’ve been informed that when the Covid-19 pandemic protocol offenders would be taken to court and fined Sh2,000, the police were keen on arresting those not wearing masks. After the fine was slashed to Sh50, the arrests stopped.”

Displaced • The expansion of Catherine Ndereba Road in Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi has displaced many families, Eric Ambuche reports. He visited the slum and saw the urgent need for humanitarian assistance. Mukuru Vumilia Group has been providing some porridge to the children sleeping in the rubble. “Please put a smile on their faces.” His contact is [email protected].

Profiteers • People who have not been admitted to hospital in the past 25 years may not realise just how much poor patients suffer, says Mwangi Karuga. “A simple surgery and admission for 10 days will see one slapped with a Sh2 million bill! Hospitals cook the figures.” He wishes NHIF could clear all the bills like in the 1980s or medical costs regulated. His contact is [email protected]