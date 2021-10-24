Somalia has paid Kenya's goodness with ingratitude

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed at State House, Nairobi on March 23, 2017. 

Photo credit: File | PSCU
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

While Safaricom’s job is to enable communication, Mombasa resident John Middleton says it’s difficult to talk to the mobile service provider.

Why can’t Kenya TV stations air the controversial Usiniharakishe TV series that was banned in 1986 as adult content, asks Churchill Amatha.

Ingrate • The Kenya-Somalia maritime border dispute is a classic re-enactment of the case of one biting the hand that feeds them, says David Ngugi. He adds: “Regardless of how much Kenya has helped Somalia with food aid, hosting refugees and fighting Al-Shabaab, it has shown total ingratitude. It’s time Kenya flexed muscles to end this nonsense.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.