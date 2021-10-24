Somalia has paid Kenya's goodness with ingratitude

Ingrate • The Kenya-Somalia maritime border dispute is a classic re-enactment of the case of one biting the hand that feeds them, says David Ngugi. He adds: “Regardless of how much Kenya has helped Somalia with food aid, hosting refugees and fighting Al-Shabaab, it has shown total ingratitude. It’s time Kenya flexed muscles to end this nonsense.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bitter option • While Safaricom’s job is to enable communication, Mombasa resident John Middleton says it’s difficult to talk to the mobile service provider. “It’s unbelievable, hello! I tried to contact customer care but there was no option to talk to a representative. I went to their Nyali office and was informed you can no longer talk to one. Really?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Programme • In 1986, Churchill Amatha recalls, the government banned the controversial Usiniharakishe TV series on teenage pregnancies aired by VOK. It was considered disgraceful. “Why can’t KBC Channel One, NTV and others now air it as adult content late at night for mature people to watch? Resources spent should not go to waste by archiving it.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Football • The suggestion by Thomas Yebei that “Kenya should just forget about football and concentrate on what it can do better”, Benjamin Kibias won’t buy. “While I concur on poor FKF leadership, we shouldn’t discard football. We should invest in academies and Under-17 and Under-19 players, who will eventually make it to the senior level. Nothing is impossible.” His contact [email protected].

***

Husband-coach • Husbands, coaches or predators? asks Fidel Wangai, no doubt in response to the recent fatal stabbing of top athlete Agnes Tirop. “How come some female runners have ‘husbands’ as managers or coaches. Where were the husbands-cum-coaches trained? Or do they wake up one morning and just do it. Athletics Kenya should come clear on this.” His contact is [email protected].