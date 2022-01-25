So much rain water going to waste

Mini river • During a recent heavy downpour, Charles Jowi says, he got stuck in a traffic jam under the new Nairobi Expressway above Mombasa Road. “I noted that there are no drainage pipes. The entire 27km is like a mini river on the highway whenever it rains. Can the water be harnessed and used to irrigate Uhuru Gardens? It will prevent flooding on the ground road.” His contact is [email protected].

Delayed ‘pleasure’ • After he paid for Safaricom Home Fibre connection in Thika Town, Dickson K. thought it would be done quickly. But it has been several weeks and he is getting quite frustrated. On applying, he was assigned account No. 11282412. “No refund has been forthcoming despite the promise of a pleasant experience when I paid for it. Any help will be appreciated.” His contact is [email protected].

Rights wrongs • Beijing has rejected a French resolution accusing it of genocide against its Uyghyr Muslim population, notes Ulf Aschan. “They have also blocked a UN delegation of human rights activists from visiting the area. Why doesn’t the rest of the world show some courage and ask Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to throw China out of the UN?” His contact is [email protected].

‘Nairobi Waterway’ • Rains have exposed some weak design areas of the Nairobi Expressway under construction, says Ian Mgenyi. “The road is a waterway with floodwater collecting from upper areas and the overpass and flowing along the unfinished sections. Engineers should inspect it during a storm to see first-hand the danger during flooding.” His contact is [email protected].

Toxic jobs • There have lately been increasing cases of employees committing suicide as a result of work-related stress, notes F. Mukembu. “I have a feeling that this could be a result of being in a job that was not one’s passion but out of coercion, peer pressure or parental decisions.” He urges parents to let their children pursue their own dreams.” His contact is [email protected].