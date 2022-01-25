So much rain water going to waste

Rain

Flooded streets of Nairobi following heavy rains that pounded the city on January 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Can the water be harnessed and used to irrigate Uhuru Gardens? It will prevent flooding on the ground road, says Charles Jowi.
  • Rains have exposed some weak design areas of the Nairobi Expressway under construction, says Ian Mgenyi.

Mini river • During a recent heavy downpour, Charles Jowi says, he got stuck in a traffic jam under the new Nairobi Expressway above Mombasa Road. “I noted that there are no drainage pipes. The entire 27km is like a mini river on the highway whenever it rains. Can the water be harnessed and used to irrigate Uhuru Gardens? It will prevent flooding on the ground road.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.