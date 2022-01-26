Signage should be mandatory for new roads

Eastern Bypass

Construction of part of the Eastern Bypass road that cuts across Membley estate in Ruiru in this picture taken on November 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By The Watchman

  • Time has come to question the value of the overseas “benchmarking” trips by lawmakers, especially MCAs, says Graham Girvan.
  • Kenya Power owes the residents of Upper Ogwedhi, Kisumu County an explanation following a long blackout, says Damson Opiyo Onger.

Partially done • Some of the modern roads being built in various parts of the country, Francis Njuguna appeals, should not be opened to the public until all the signage have been put in place. “Humps and speed limit signs near schools, cattle dips, sharp corners and so on are needed. Many accidents occur due to lack of the essential signs.” His contact is [email protected].

