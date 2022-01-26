Signage should be mandatory for new roads

Partially done • Some of the modern roads being built in various parts of the country, Francis Njuguna appeals, should not be opened to the public until all the signage have been put in place. “Humps and speed limit signs near schools, cattle dips, sharp corners and so on are needed. Many accidents occur due to lack of the essential signs.” His contact is [email protected].

Junkets • Time has come to question the value of the overseas "benchmarking" trips by lawmakers, especially MCAs, says Graham Girvan. "One key lesson learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic is the benefit of technology. The internet allows us to see other countries' success. Zoom meetings result in big savings in fares, accommodation and per diem."

Lit • The Kenya Power applicant (Ref. E28112021060038) in Thika that Dickson K. claimed was not connected four months after paying up has electricity, says the utility's corporate communications department. In fact, says a spokesperson in a statement issued from Stima Plaza, Nairobi, "The customer was connected on January 3, three days before the complaint was published."

Blackout • Kenya Power owes the residents of Upper Ogwedhi, Kisumu County, which has about 50 households, an explanation following a long blackout, says Damson Opiyo Onger. "Is it due to the old, rusty power transformers or negligence? The personnel, including the manager and emergency service team, do not quickly respond to inquiries."

Super hosts • A frequent traveller to most of the major towns in Kenya, Solomon Matu is impressed with the lengths to which some people will go to make visitors feel at home. Says he: "I have noticed that Karatina Town, in Nyeri County, tries to keep visitors well informed. Out of 10 hotels, eight provide free newspapers to customers. I hope the others will emulate this."